Twirl is a fun game where you control a large cylinder with obstacles on it in order to make a clear path for the bouncy ball. You gain extra point if the bouncy ball hits the green spots that are in between the obstacles.Be careful because the game gets more difficult when it ramps up in speed. Rotate your way through all the levels, and become the best Twirl player on the web!Turn Left - left arrowTurn Right -right arrowTwirl was created by KasSanity. He has made several other games that are available on Poki such as Color Car, Spin Escape and Shooters 3D.

Website: poki.com

