Parking Block
poki.com
Parking Block is a puzzle game where you rearrange all the parked cars surrounding you in order to escape the roadblock. Clear the path from cars of several sizes to drive to your freedom. Be careful though: The more moves you play, the fewer stars you will earn. Test your logical skills while trying to clear all the 60 stages!Move / Drag cars - Left mouse buttonParking Block is created by CodeThisLab.
