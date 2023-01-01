Unblock It is a puzzle game created by MarketJS. In this zen block-themed puzzle experience, your task is to move wooden blocks to empty the path for the blue-colored block to leave. Think strategically and play your moves in your head first, so it's easier to figure out the correct order of moves. There are 24 challenging levels and an interactive hint system to solve each puzzle. What are you waiting for? Unblock it!Use your finger or left mouse button to slide wooden pieces.Unblock It is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: , , , , , and

