WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tactical Squad

Tactical Squad

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Tactical Squad app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tactical Squad is a shooting game created by MarketJS. You are a tactical squad member and you're assigned with eliminating the target stickman. Use your sniper's zoom to oversee the area. You must act quickly but also calmly. Pay attention not to shoot any civilians and innocent targets while locating the stick target. You'll earn money for eliminating the correct target. Use the cash you've earned to purchase better rifles. Can you be the best hitman in the world?Aim - Drag mouse cursor / finger aroundShoot - Left mouse button / Tap the red buttonTactical Squad is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tactical Squad. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Casual Chess

Casual Chess

poki.com

Mine Sweeper

Mine Sweeper

poki.com

Sudoku Village

Sudoku Village

poki.com

Mortal Cage Fighter

Mortal Cage Fighter

poki.com

Ping Pong

Ping Pong

poki.com

Classic Solitaire

Classic Solitaire

poki.com

New York Jigsaw Puzzle

New York Jigsaw Puzzle

poki.com

Spades

Spades

poki.com

London Jigsaw Puzzle

London Jigsaw Puzzle

poki.com

8 Ball Pool With Buddies

8 Ball Pool With Buddies

poki.com

Super Bubble Shooter

Super Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Mahjong Pyramids

Mahjong Pyramids

poki.com