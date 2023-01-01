Casual Chess is a card game created by MarketJS. Enjoy a classic chess match against the computer. There are three different themes, three difficulty settings, and even a hint system to guide your moves. Use every tool given to you to outwit your opponent. Checkmate!Click or tap on a piece to select it. Then tap on an empty tile to move your selected piece.Casual Chess is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Classic Solitaire, Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Casual Chess. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.