Mortal Cage Fighter is a fighting game created by MarketJS. Fight your way to victory in this street fighter game! Use your punches, kicks, jumps and special attacks to deplete your opponent's health bar. Choose one of the four fighters: Marshall, Paulson, Xiao Li, and Keesha. Then select your favorite map among choices like Back Alley, Downtown and Subway. The next step is to execute special abilities unique to the character you choose. Win at least two of three rounds to win the fight. Are you ready to be the king of all fighters?Move - WASD keysPunch - JKick - KMortal Cage Fighter is created by MarketJS.

