Stupid Zombies 2 is a puzzle game that lets you fight against hordes of zombies by shooting them with as few bullets as possible. Your bullets will go through zombies and hit every one of them on the way. Your bullets also bounce back, so we advise you to think outside the box with your shots and be creative. Work on your angles to score the highest number of zombie kills. Are you ready to hit two birds with one stone… or two zombies with one gun… or something like that…?(Mouse) Aim with your cursor and click to shoot(Mobile) Aim by holding down your finger and release to shootStupid Zombies 2 is created by MarketJS. You can play Stupid Zombies 2 for free on Poki.Stupid Zombies 2 is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

