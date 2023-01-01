8Ball Pool With Buddies is a sports game created by MarketJS. In this game, your objective is to put all of your assigned balls into the holes on each side of the pool table. Solids and stripes are assigned to players based on the first ball potted after the break. The player who potted the ball is assigned that type. Level up and earn Pool Coins for your wins. Play billiards against other players or friends in 1-on-1 matches, or enter tournaments to win big! Don't forget to check the Pool Shop out for customization options!Hold down and aim with your finger or the left mouse button. Release to shoot a ball.8Ball Pool With Buddies is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, , Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing Fighter

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 8 Ball Pool With Buddies. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.