WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cute Puzzle Witch

Cute Puzzle Witch

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Cute Puzzle Witch app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Burst the magical tiles in Cute Puzzle Witch! This puzzle game challenges you to pop tiles featuring witch hats, bows, and stars. You can detonate bombs to clear a large area. Hit the snowflake to slow down time and make more moves!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cute Puzzle Witch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Figure

Figure

figure.game

Fruity Party

Fruity Party

poki.com

Bomb Hunters

Bomb Hunters

poki.com

Sparkanoid

Sparkanoid

poki.com

Mahjong Firefly

Mahjong Firefly

poki.com

Pop It vs Spinner

Pop It vs Spinner

poki.com

Parking Block

Parking Block

poki.com

Dudeball

Dudeball

poki.com

Bubble Shots

Bubble Shots

poki.com

Solitaired

Solitaired

solitaired.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Onet Paradise

Onet Paradise

poki.com