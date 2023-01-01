Bomb Hunters is a skill game where you have to defuse all the bombs in time to continue to the next area. Jump across water and run your way over the busy roads, to make it to the bomb. Be careful of enemies, for instance snipers, who will try to take you out on your way towards the bombs. You can distract them with grenades. Find some coins along the way, or some extra time bonuses. Defuse the bombs and make your way through the headquarters to gain some extra skills or items, like more time, flash grenades and EMP grenades. The coins you collect, you can spend in the store to buy some awesome new bomb suits! You can also earn some more by completing quests. Can you defuse all bombs in Bomb Hunters? Defuse all the bombs in time by walking to their location. After you've defused all bombs in the area, head towards the headquarters to get into the next area. Collect time bonuses or diffuse optional bombs to get some nice extras.Bomb Hunters was created by Craneballs, this is their second game on Poki after Gun Master 2.

