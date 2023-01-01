Venge.io is an online multiplayer First-Person Shooter game. It is a fast-paced shooter with an engaged and competitive community. There are four standard game modes and maps and countless custom maps/game modes. Play with 7 different weapons and 4 different heroes. In the shop you can buy skins for your heroes and camos for your guns. Invite your friends by sharing the link in the lobby screen and enjoy this amazing game together!You can play Venge.io completely for free on your PC, mobile phone, or tablet. There is no download needed, just access the game directly in your browser. For the PC we also have full-screen mode available. Enjoy playing Venge.io on Poki and maybe we will see you on top of the leaderboards!You play a game mode similar to capture-the-flag/domination in a desert-like map. The goal is to unlock tier abilities by staying in the green area (Flag Point). The capture time varies around 1 minute.You play a refreshing new game mode in a small town-like map. The goal of this game mode is to push a minecart to the opponent's side. You do this by standing in the green area around the cart. Within this green area, you can unlock your abilities.You play the classic game mode gun-game in a winter-like map. The goal is to play through all different weapons. After every kill your rank up and get to play a different weapon.You play a game mode where you have to collect 'Black Coins' after killing someone in a temple-like map. The goal is to collect these coins after killing someone, and thereafter 'deliver' them to the green area in the temple.In the tab 'custom', you can find maps and game modes created by the community. For every custom map, you can see how many people are online and how other people voted for it. In the 'Map Editor', you can create a map and game mode yourself. Don't forget to share and play your creation with friends!You can play as 4 different heroes; Lilium, Shin, Echo, and Kulu. All the characters have different abilities and play styles. Lilium her main ability is the grenade which does area damage. Next to that, she also has a melee ability, where she deals close-range damage with a hammer. Shin his main ability is the shuriken which does damage and can cast a spell on the opponent. Next to that, he also has a melee ability, where he can dash into an enemy and deal damage. Echo his main ability is a throwing axe which does damage and can cast a spell on the enemy. Next to that, he has a melee ability, a grappling hook you can aim at something and let it grapple you towards that spot. At last, there is a new character, Kulu. We dare you to discover yourself what his abilities are.There are 8 different weapons to choose from; Scar, AK47, M4 (Assault Rifles), Shotgun, Tec-9 (SMG), Sniper, Light Machine Gun (LMG), and the Desert Eagle (pistol). Venge.io is created by none other than Cem Demir. Cem released Venge.io in 2020. He is also the creator behind robofight. Give his other game a play as well on Poki.

