Car Eats Car: Dungeon Adventure is an adventure game where you make your way through a big dungeon. The cars in this game are no ordinary cars, but rather living machines. You get chased by police that try to bust you in the dungeon. You can hit them with your car, or throw bombs at them. Grab some boosts to speed up, and make some high jumps. By earning gems you can buy new cars, or upgrade the one you have. There are even eggs that you can collect in the dungeon. Make sure to go to the menu and let the egg hatch, to gain a brand new car! Can you complete all the levels? Move - arrow keys / WASD Boost - X Bombs - spaceCar Eats Car: Dungeon Adventure was created by Smokoko. They are known for their awesome car games like the Mad Day series, Monsters' Wheels Special and Mad Truck Challenge Special, all playable on Poki!

Website: poki.com

