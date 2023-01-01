Death Chase is a racing game where you race against other while avoiding obstacles along the way that will make your car and other cars flip.Speed, slam, and explode in Death Chase! This fiery racing game lets you steer police cars, ambulances, and dump trucks on over-the-top obstacle courses. You can knock opponents into windmills, blades, and hidden traps. Spend gems to activate the auto-fire turret!

Website: poki.com

