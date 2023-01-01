Car Eats Car: Sea Adventure
Car Eats Car: Sea Adventure is the next title in the Car Eats Car series, created by Smokoko. This time the adventure takes place on an exotic island. The cars in this game are no ordinary cars, but rather living machines. You get chased by police that try to bust you in the road. You can hit them with your car, or throw bombs at them. Grab some boosts to speed up, and make some high jumps. By earning gems you can buy new cars, or upgrade the one you have with amazing features. Can you complete all the levels?Move - Arrow keys / WASD Boost - X Bombs - Space KeyCar Eats Car: Sea Adventure was created by Smokoko. They are known for their awesome car games like the Mad Day series which include Mad Day and Mad Day 2, and also Monsters' Wheels Special and Mad Truck Challenge Special in Monster Truck Games.
