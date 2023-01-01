Mad Car Racing
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Mad Car Racing app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mad Car Racing is a race game where you have to beat your opponent on 10 great stages. Defeat both your opponents to win the race. You can unlock different cars in the garage. Be careful, because the other racers can bump into you which can lead to falling off the map and losing valuable time! Can you finish first on every stage? Steer - arrow keys Boost - space barMad Car Racing was created by Brainsoftware. They are known for the Parking Fury series and race games like Moto Trial Racing and more, all playable on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mad Car Racing. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
GP Moto Racing
poki.com
Moto Trial Racing 2
poki.com
Car Drift Racers 2
poki.com
Moto Space Racing: 2 Player
poki.com
Parking Fury 3D
poki.com
Parking Fury 3D: Beach City
poki.com
Mad Cars Racing and Crash
poki.com
2 Player City Racing 2
poki.com
Parking Fury 3D: Night Thief
poki.com
Cartoon Mini Racing
poki.com
Mad Day 2
poki.com
Death Chase
poki.com