Mad Car Racing is a race game where you have to beat your opponent on 10 great stages. Defeat both your opponents to win the race. You can unlock different cars in the garage. Be careful, because the other racers can bump into you which can lead to falling off the map and losing valuable time! Can you finish first on every stage? Steer - arrow keys Boost - space barMad Car Racing was created by Brainsoftware. They are known for the Parking Fury series and race games like Moto Trial Racing and more, all playable on Poki!

