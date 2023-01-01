Moto Trial Racing 2 is an adventurous motocross racing game where you can play against the computer or in two player mode against a friend! Race up and down mountains, across difficult tracks and jumps in order to prove who is the ultimate Moto Trial champion. This two-player racing game allows you to earn cash to unlock new, faster bikes so you can take your motocross skills to the next level. Start out with the easy mode and work your way up to hard! Controls: Player 1: SFED - Drive/steer Shift - Nitro WR - Kick opponents C- Respawn Single player/Player 2: Arrow keys - Drive/steer Spacebar - Nitro NM - Kick opponents H - Respawn About the creator: Moto Trial Racing 2 is created by Brainsoftware. They are also the creator of the Parking Fury 3D series and many other games.

Website: poki.com

