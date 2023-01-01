Super MX - The Champion is a motocross racing game. Speed past your opponents and make big jumps! Can you finish in first place? Controls: Drive - WASD or arrow keysRespawn - SpacebarAbout the creator: Super MX - The Championship was created by Barnzmu. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

