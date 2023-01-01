Tricks is a fun, colorful, motorcycle racing game by Yello Games where you'll not only need to beat your opponents to the finish line but pull of the most tricks while doing so! Race against 5 other motocrossers and complete sick jumps and flips for a bonus. Make it to the finish line first and prove your the Tricks champion! Don't miss out on the bonuses you can get from combos and perfect landings. Daily challenges also make sure there's never a dull race in Tricks on Poki!Spacebar - Drive/flipTricks is created by Yello Games. They are also the creators behind Slopey, Jet Speed, and more.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tricks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.