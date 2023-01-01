Live in the wild among panthers, elephants, and snails! Tiger Simulator 3D lets you create a unique beast. You can hunt prey and gather meat to feed your family. Talk to friendly tigers, complete quests, and spend coins on special bonuses!

poki.com

