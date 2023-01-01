WebCatalogWebCatalog
Raccoon Adventure: City Simulator 3D

Raccoon Adventure Simulator 3D is the next game by CyberGoldFinch. This time you are dressed up as a raccoon and scavenging the city to survive. Complete all kinds of different missions in the game to gain points and become the coolest raccoon in town. Maybe you could even evolve into "The Coon".....Move - W/A/S/D Look around - Cursor Action - LMBCyberGoldFinch created this game and many more animal simulator games. You can also try Horse Simulator, Dog Simulator and Tiger Simulator. If you are more into archery, then try Archer Master.

