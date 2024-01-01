Mine Cartoon: Cube World is a funny game that takes you on an exciting adventure in a blocky universe! Choose to embark on a love story or set off on a solo journey to become a skilled archer. In the love story, your mission is to win back your girlfriend at all costs! After she's taken away right before your eyes, you'll make decisions and face the consequences as you try to rescue her. Collect all kinds of endings and see how many attempts it takes to succeed! If you prefer honing your archery skills, dive into the archer story and shoot some zombies! Are you ready for this fun and quirky cube world adventure?

Website: poki.com

