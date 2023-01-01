Bubble Shooter is an arcade game where you pop colorful bubbles. Make combinations of three or more bubbles of the same color by throwing identical bubbles at them. The more bubbles you shoot down in one shot, the more points you get. The playing field will go down one row if you fail to collect a combination. The main goal of the game is to score as many as possible while clearing all the bubbles! Make use of a variety of power-ups such as bombs and aim helper! What's your longest combo in Bubble Shooter?Use the left mouse button or tap your finger to shoot a bubble. Aim towards an identical bubble to clear the field faster!Bubble Shooter is created by LAK Games. Play their other card and arcade games on Poki: Like a King, Panda: Bubble Shooter

Website: poki.com

