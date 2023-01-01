Block the Pig
poki.com
Block the Pig is a puzzle game where you have to trap a pig by placing blocks. The game features different rounds that get more and more difficult as you go along. It you let the pig escape, the game resets and you have to start over again, so be careful! How many rounds can you finish?Click on the tiles to place a blockBlock the Pig was created by Sun Temple. This is their first game on Poki!
Website: poki.com
