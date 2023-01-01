Color Crash is a colorful car game created by KasSanity where you need to crash into obstacles of the same color to move from level to level! In Color Crash, you'll drive your car down the road while encountering colorful obstacles. Pay attention, cause your car will change color as you go along! Grab a speed boost to knock the obstacles out of your way and fast forward. Play Color Crash on Poki for free in your browser on desktop! Controls: Left/right arrows - Move left/right About the creator: Color Crash is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of Color Car, Spin Escape, Dashy Square, and more!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Color Crash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.