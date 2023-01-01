WebCatalogWebCatalog
String Theory 2 Remastered is a puzzle game created by Lukas Donkers. Assist Eva in locating her lost colleagues in the scary depth of space. Help her enter a weird dimension full of mysteries waiting to be solved, teammates waiting to be found, and stories waiting to be told. Are you smart and brave enough to finish String Theory 2 Remastered?Strings can be manipulated by clicking and dragging. You can solve the puzzle by bringing the colored shapes into their appropriate slot.Interact - Left mouse buttonRestart - RString Theory 2 Remastered was created by Lukas Donkers. Play their other stunning puzzle game on Poki: String Theory Remastered.

