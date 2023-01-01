Growmi is a fun puzzle game where you take control of Growmi, a fun character whose body grows as you progress into the game! At the beginning, you can only move 3 spaces any direction. You have to make your way through puzzles and around enemies with very specific movements to use your body to the fullest! There is always something to collect in each level to progress and grow in size as well as unlocking new abilities so keep an eye out! Can you control Growmi properly and get through all the levels?Growmi is created by bedbed games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Growmi for free on Poki.Growmi can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

