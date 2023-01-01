WebCatalogWebCatalog
Quivershot is a top-down pixel roguelite where you must travel into the forest and survive the waves of enemies in your path. Using your fluid movement, dodge and avoid foes while taking them down with your trusty bow and arrow. Be careful, when you die you go back to the beginning so make sure you are paying attention to the enemies and your health bar! Keep an eye out for secret passages in the trees, you never know what upgrades you might find...Quivershot is created by Dedra Games. Play their other games on Poki: OvO Classic, OvO Dimensions, and Fantasy MergerYou can play Quivershot for free on Poki.Quivershot can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

