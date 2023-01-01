Iron Snout is a online fighting game created by SnoutUp where you play as a pig, and have to fight the wolves. Punch, kick and flip your way through waves of wolves and other bad guys. Dodge axes and other thrown projectiles away with the arrow keys. Play Iron Snout to show those wolves not to mess with pigs. You and a friend can play Iron Snout for free in the 2-player Wolfieball mode, or you can take on the wolves solo in Classic and Sudden Death modes.This year Iron Snout has got a christmas-update with the wonderful Santa-snoutfit. Also you can win prizes by completing achievements.Use the arrow keys for jumping and hitting wolves.Watch the order in which projectiles and enemies spawn; You can check your stats in Iron Snout on the main title screen; Iron Snout offers two worlds: City and Forest, which change enemy and projectile types.Iron Snout is created by SnoutUp Games based in Lithuania. You might know SnoutUp Games from swine-themed shooter Cave Blast, beat-'em-up Bacon May Die (also pig-themed), sword-fighting pig-battler pork-chopper and ninja jumping game Ninja Shurican.

