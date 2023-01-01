WebCatalogWebCatalog
Chicken Sword: Ninja Master is an adventure platformer game where you put your ninja skills to the test. Double jump through rings of fire, face your foes and complete all the challenges. Prepare yourself for a Ninja adventure like you have never experienced before. Bak bak bagak!Discover and complete dozens of secret Ninja Mastery challenges.Move - WASD or Arrow Keys Show/Hide Controls - H Jump - Space Dash - K Attack - JThis is KellyRayJ's first game on Poki!

