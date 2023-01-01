Chicken Sword: Ninja Master is an adventure platformer game where you put your ninja skills to the test. Double jump through rings of fire, face your foes and complete all the challenges. Prepare yourself for a Ninja adventure like you have never experienced before. Bak bak bagak!Discover and complete dozens of secret Ninja Mastery challenges.Move - WASD or Arrow Keys Show/Hide Controls - H Jump - Space Dash - K Attack - JThis is KellyRayJ's first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chicken Sword: Ninja Master. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.