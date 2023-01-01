Final Ninja Zero is an action platformer game created by Nitrome. It is the prequel to final-ninja which you can play on Poki. In this game, you assume the role of Takeshi, the same hero from the first Final Ninja game. It takes place forty years before the events of the Final Ninja. Learn more about Takeshi's past while mastering your ninja skills. There are 24 levels in Final Ninja Zero. Run, jump, sneak, use shurikens, hooks, and much more to complete all the levels! Are you ready to be the ultimate hero in Final Ninja Zero?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysStealth - S or Down arrow keyJump - W or Up arrow keyUse hook - (Hold down) Left mouse button or fingerFinal Ninja Zero was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

