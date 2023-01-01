Twin Shot is a multiplayer adventure platform game released by Nitrome in 6 February 2009. You play as angels who use their bows and arrows to defend their territory from invaders.Move - Arrow or WASD Keys Fire Arrow - Space or FTwin Shot was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Skywire, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, skywire-2, Test Subject Blue, Test Subject Green and Swindler

