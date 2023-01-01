Mutiny is an action strategy game created by Nitrome. The player takes on the role of pirates fighting against other sea-bound enemies using various weapons- most of which come in limited quantities. Are you ready to be the most addictive tactical two-player maritime battle game?Aim and shoot - Hold down the left mouse button and release it to shootMutiny was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

