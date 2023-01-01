Twin Shot 2 is an action platform game created by Nitrome. In this game, you control angels who defeat enemies using a bow and arrow. Finish a whopping 150 exciting and unique levels, and then jump into the expansion pack Good and Evil for free on Poki! Shoot flying blue creatures, red slimes, dark monsters and much more in the sequel to the classic shooter. Don't forget to share Twin Shots 2 with your friends and compare your scores with each other!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Upwards arrow keyFire arrow - F or Space barTwin Shot 2 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

