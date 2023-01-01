Silly Sausage is an arcade game created by Nitrome. In this classic flash game, you are a stretchy dog who has to navigate himself through levels trying to collect all the necessary gems and then reach the finish line. There are 30 levels in Silly Sausage, and various types of dangerous enemies such as Blades, Fireballs, Bubbles and Spike Diamonds. Can you stretch outside your comfort zone and collect all the gems in record time?Stretch dog - WASD or Arrow keysSilly Sausage was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Cave Chaos 2, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

