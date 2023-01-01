Cold Storage is a jumping platformer game created by Nitrome. You play as a yeti who has been captured by a giant and thrown into his deep-freeze larder cave, and your objective is to escape the cave by jumping and swinging on the metal hanging poles. Time your jumps right to collect as many poor snack dudes as you can before your reach the top. This legendary Flash game is back on the web and this time it’s playable on mobile devices, too! Are you ready for this Yeti adventure?Use the WASD or arrow keys to move, jump and hang onto a pole. Jump while facing upwards to go up, and do the opposite to jump down. Reach the finish line at the top to complete the level.Cold Storage was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cave Chaos 2, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

