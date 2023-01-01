WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cave Chaos is a platforming game created by Nitrome. You're a miner whose goal is to escape a collapsing cave. Start running immediately and pick up the loot on your way before reaching the end of the level. Jump over the boxes swiftly but carefully to avoid falling alongside the rocks. Don't forget to make use of the power-ups such as double-jump, invincibility and bombs. There is so much to explore in Starfish Cove. Play Cave Chaos with a friend to maximize the fun!Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space barCave Chaos was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

