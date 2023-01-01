Hole N' Fun is a car driving and stunt performing game where you throw robots into holes to collect points. Don't be fooled by the cute style of your car, it has quite a lot of power packed into it! Make use of your hook, boost and the power of physics by drifting. How many points can you get in this colorful, action-packed car adventure?Use your car to get robots into holes. Accelerate - W/S Hook - Left Mouse Button Boost - Right Mouse Button Drift - Left Shift Jump - SpaceHole N' Fun is created by KellyRayJ. Check out their other game Chicken Sword: Ninja Master on Poki!

