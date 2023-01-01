Hole.io is a arcade physics puzzle game with battle royale mechanics created by French studio Voodoo.Carve a path of destruction through the city as an all-powerful black hole in Hole.io. Grow ever larger by consuming everything that stands in your way, whether it be garbage cans, fire hydrants or other players. As you grow, you’ll be able to eat even bigger objects until nothing is standing in your way! If your black hole is big enough, you can even consume other players’ black holes. Hole io is a super-fun game all about growing, eating and staying alive!To move use W/A/S/D, the arrow keys or your mouse cursor.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hole.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.