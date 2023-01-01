Tower of Babel is a physics-based tower building game where you can build tall towers with your friends. The game has both single-player and multiplayer modes (up to 8 people) so the fun never ends until your tower collapses because of a miscalculated block, or a magical spell from one of your friends! Take advantage of power-ups to get one step ahead. Playing Tower of Babel together is the foundation of building good friendships, so play this game with people you know to maximize the fun!Add / Remove player - Up and Down arrow keys Change mode - Left of Right arrow keys 1st player action button - Q 2nd player action button - P 3rd player action button - X 4th player action button - N 5th player action button - 9 6th player action button - 3 7th player action button - 7 8th player action button - 1 Toggle help screen - HTower of Babel is created by DNA Studios. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tower of Babel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.