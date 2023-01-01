Pole Riders is a skill game where your objective is to do pole vaulting and knocking a ball suspended above your head into the opponent’s castle. Player 1 uses the WASD keys to control their character, and Player 2 uses the arrow keys to control their character. Pressing left and right respectively will make them run left and right. Pressing up and down will raise or lower the pole they're holding in relation to which direction they're facing. The ultimate goal of the game is to knock the ball in the middle to the opposite goal. Do you have what it takes to be the last one standing above the ground? Share the game with your friends to multiply the fun!Player 1 uses WASD to control their character, and Player 2 will use the arrow keys to control their character.Pole Riders was created by Bennett Foddy. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Get On Top, Too Many Ninjas, GIRP, QWOP, and Little Master Cricket

Website: poki.com

