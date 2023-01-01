Are you the next football blitz star? Play against a friend or take the game into your own hands and try out all the different and crazy modes in this fun twist on a classic football game. Switch between your field player and your goalie to conquer your opponent. Controls: Player 1 Arrow keys - Move Space - Kick/tackle M - Switch Player 2 WASD - Move Tab - Kick/tackle T - Switch

Website: poki.com

