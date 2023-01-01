Foosball is the classic indoor football game, which is also known as table football. This game makes sure that everybody can play Foosball without owning an actual table. This game has a two-player mode, so you can play Foosball against your friends or against the computer.Move players up - W Move players down - SFoosball was created by Codethislab. They are known for many other classic games on our platform, such as Uno Online and Master Chess.

Website: poki.com

