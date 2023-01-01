Guess Who? is a classic fun game for two playersEach player starts the game with a board that includes cartoon image of 24 people and their first name with all the images standing up. Each player selects a card of their choice from a separate pile of cards containing the same 24 images. The object of the game is to be the first to determine which card one's opponent has selected. Players alternate asking various yes or no questions to eliminate candidates, such as "Does your person wear glasses?" The player will then eliminate candidates (based on the opponent's response) by flipping those images down until only one is left. Well-crafted questions allow players to eliminate one or more possible cards. Questions might include:Guess Who? was developed by Codethislab. They have created many more classic board games that are now all available on Poki.

