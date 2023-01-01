Tic Tac Toe is a two-player game in which the objective is to take turns and mark the correct spaces in a 3x3 (or larger) grid. Think on your feet but also be careful, as the first player who places three of their marks in a horizontal, vertical or diagonal row wins the game! How many rounds in a row can you win? Make sure to give 5x5 and 7x7 grid a try while you're at it.Place mark - Left mouse buttonTic Tac Toe is created by Codethislab.

