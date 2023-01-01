Solitaire Golf is a solitaire game where you try to win as many rounds as you can in accordance with the one-higher, one-lower ruleset. Your objective is to play the cards that are exactly one number higher or lower in value of the open card that's on the bottom right corner. Additionally, you can also try to grow the numbers in the waste line following the same principle. This solitaire game is like no other! Can you get rid of all the cards?Play card - Left mouse buttonSolitaire Golf is created by DrMop. Check out his other games Wordy Pop and Monster Mash on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Solitaire Golf. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.