Magic Solitaire
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Magic Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Play your cards wisely to win in Magic Solitaire! In this thinking game, you must clear the entire deck from the board. You can make cards disappear if they are one higher or lower than your current card. Leave the draw pile full for maximum points!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Magic Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Poki Pyramid Solitaire
poki.com
Refuge Solitaire
poki.com
Tingly Pyramid Solitaire
poki.com
Solitaire Golf
poki.com
One Hundred Castles Solitaire
poki.com
Tripeaks Solitaire
poki.com
Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Poki Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Solitaire Reverse
poki.com
Solitaire
poki.com
Poki Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Card Kingdom
cardkingdom.com