WebCatalogWebCatalog
Magic Solitaire

Magic Solitaire

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Magic Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Play your cards wisely to win in Magic Solitaire! In this thinking game, you must clear the entire deck from the board. You can make cards disappear if they are one higher or lower than your current card. Leave the draw pile full for maximum points!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Magic Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Poki Pyramid Solitaire

Poki Pyramid Solitaire

poki.com

Refuge Solitaire

Refuge Solitaire

poki.com

Tingly Pyramid Solitaire

Tingly Pyramid Solitaire

poki.com

Solitaire Golf

Solitaire Golf

poki.com

One Hundred Castles Solitaire

One Hundred Castles Solitaire

poki.com

Tripeaks Solitaire

Tripeaks Solitaire

poki.com

Klondike Solitaire

Klondike Solitaire

poki.com

Poki Spider Solitaire

Poki Spider Solitaire

poki.com

Solitaire Reverse

Solitaire Reverse

poki.com

Solitaire

Solitaire

poki.com

Poki Klondike Solitaire

Poki Klondike Solitaire

poki.com

Card Kingdom

Card Kingdom

cardkingdom.com