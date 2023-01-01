WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tingly Pyramid Solitaire

Tingly Pyramid Solitaire

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Tingly Pyramid Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Form two-card combos to clear the pyramid! In this solitaire game, you must make pairs of cards that add up to 13. You can play with 2, 3, or 4 piles. Aces are low, and Kings are worth 13 points in Tingly Pyramid Solitaire!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tingly Pyramid Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Magic Solitaire

Magic Solitaire

poki.com

Poki Pyramid Solitaire

Poki Pyramid Solitaire

poki.com

Solitaire

Solitaire

poki.com

Tripeaks Solitaire

Tripeaks Solitaire

poki.com

Tingly Solitaire

Tingly Solitaire

poki.com

Poki Spider Solitaire

Poki Spider Solitaire

poki.com

Refuge Solitaire

Refuge Solitaire

poki.com

Spider Solitaire

Spider Solitaire

poki.com

Solitaire Golf

Solitaire Golf

poki.com

Solitaire

Solitaire

poki.com

Klondike Solitaire

Klondike Solitaire

poki.com

1010 Color Match

1010 Color Match

poki.com