Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Klondike Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Klondike Solitaire is a card game where the objective is to stack the cards in the deck by ascending or descending order. Make sure to always follow up with the opposite color. You have to complete all suits to win the game: clubs, diamonds, hearts, and spades. What's your high score in Klondike Solitaire? Share the game with your friends and compare your scores to maximize the fun!Choose & play card - Drag and drop the card using your finger or cursorKlondike Solitaire is created by TapLabGames. Check out their other puzzle games on Poki: Sweet World and Mahjong Sweet Connection
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Klondike Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Solitaire Klondike 2.0
poki.com
Solitaire
poki.com
Poki Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Amazing Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Magic Solitaire
poki.com
Poki Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Refuge Solitaire
poki.com
Classic Solitaire
poki.com
One Hundred Castles Solitaire
poki.com
Amazing Solitaire
poki.com
Tingly Solitaire
poki.com