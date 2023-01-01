Tingly Solitaire
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Tingly Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Play a game of Klondike Solitaire! You can stack the cards in descending order and alternating suit. The goal is to build up every suit in the top-right corner. You will earn points for each correct move. The timer is ticking away!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tingly Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Solitaire Klondike 2.0
poki.com
Poki Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Solitaire
poki.com
Poki Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Amazing Solitaire
poki.com
Amazing Spider Solitaire
poki.com
Classic Solitaire
poki.com
Tingly Pyramid Solitaire
poki.com
Australian Patience
poki.com
Solitaire Golf
poki.com
Refuge Solitaire
poki.com