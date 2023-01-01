Australian Patience is a challenging solitaire game where your goal is to move all cards to the four foundation stacks beginning with Aces. Use the card that's one-up and in-suit with the displayed card and you will soon build your way from Aces to Kings. You can even unlock gorgeous background themes with your hard earned points. How quickly can you empty out your deck?Play card - Left mouse buttonAustralian Patience is created by DrMop. Check out his other games Wordy Pop, Monster Mash and Solitaire Golf on Poki!

Website: poki.com

